Air liquide : 500-million-euro bond issuance

(CercleFinance.com) - Air Liquide announces that it has made a 500-million-euro bond issue dedicated to refinancing its bond maturity of September 2021 and to sustainably financing its long-term growth, at very competitive conditions.



The transaction, which was significantly oversubscribed by investors, came under its Euro Medium Term Note (EMTN) programme. This allows 500 million euros of bonds to be issued, at an overall cost for Air Liquide of 0.390% over 12 years.



