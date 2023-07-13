Totalenergies : Offshore wind projects in Germany

À lire aussi Créez et gérez votre portefeuille virtuel

(CercleFinance.com) - TotalEnergies announced yesterday evening that it has won two marine concessions - in the North Sea and the Baltic Sea - following auctions organised in Germany.



The concessions will run for 25 years and can be extended to 35 years. With capacities of 2 GW and 1 GW respectively, these two wind farms will supply a volume of electricity equivalent to the consumption of more than 3,000,000 homes, it said.



TotalEnergies will also pay the German government E582m for the wind farms, which will be used to conserve the marine environment and promote environmentally friendly fishing.



The production generated by these sites will be marketed by TotalEnergies, either by selling it directly on the electricity market or by entering into power purchase agreements (PPAs) with end buyers, enabling them to reduce their carbon footprint.



Copyright (c) 2023 CercleFinance.com. Tous droits réservés.