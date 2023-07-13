Menu
Bp amoco : Enters European offshore wind market

Aujourd'hui à 11:49
BFM Bourse

(CercleFinance.com) - Following a call for tenders in Germany, bp has been awarded the development rights for two offshore wind projects in the country.

These projects will mark bp's first steps into the continental European offshore wind market.

Located in the North Sea, 130 km and 150 km respectively from the coast, and at a water depth of around 40 m, the two sites will have a total potential production capacity of 4 GW.

Subject to the necessary permits and approvals, these will be bp's first offshore wind projects in Germany.

Copyright (c) 2023 CercleFinance.com. Tous droits réservés.

Votre avis

