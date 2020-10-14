Menu
CAC 40 4955.72 +0.16 %
Graphique CAC-40 FR0003500008
indices
palmarès
chiffres clés

NOKIA

NOKIA - FI0009000681
3.451 € +0.50 % Temps réel Euronext Paris
Infos Cours Ma liste
achat vente

Nokia : Strategic collaboration with Google Cloud

Aujourd'hui à 15:40
BFM Bourse

(CercleFinance.com) - Nokia and Google Cloud today announced a five-year strategic collaboration enabling Nokia to migrate its IT infrastructure to Google Cloud.

Nokia will have its worldwide data centres and servers migrated as well as several software applications to the Google Cloud infrastructure.

"The agreement is expected to drive meaningful operational efficiencies and cost savings" indicates the group.

Copyright (c) 2020 CercleFinance.com. Tous droits réservés.

