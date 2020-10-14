Nokia : Strategic collaboration with Google Cloud

(CercleFinance.com) - Nokia and Google Cloud today announced a five-year strategic collaboration enabling Nokia to migrate its IT infrastructure to Google Cloud.



Nokia will have its worldwide data centres and servers migrated as well as several software applications to the Google Cloud infrastructure.



“The agreement is expected to drive meaningful operational efficiencies and cost savings” indicates the group.



