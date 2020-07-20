Menu
Facebook : Credit Suisse raises target price

Aujourd'hui à 16:01
BFM Bourse

(CercleFinance.com) - Credit Suisse has raised its target price for the Facebook stock from 258 dollars to 305 dollars, ahead of the social network company's second-quarter results, which it will report after close on 29 July.

Facebook last reported that it had 140 million business profiles, of which only 8 million are paying advertisers, Credit Suisse said in a research note.

The broker said the current environment suggests that not only should there be a greater number of business profiles, but the conversion from free to paying advertisers (about 6% for Facebook) should also rise.

Credit Suisse hence maintains its 'outperform' rating on the stock, citing potential for better-than-expected ad revenue growth on product innovation (Facebook Shops, Search in Marketplaces, etc.).

The broker also said Street models are too conservative and underestimate the long-term monetization potential of other billion-user properties, such as Messenger and WhatsApp.

Copyright (c) 2020 CercleFinance.com. Tous droits réservés.
Les informations et analyses diffusées par Cercle Finance ne constituent qu'une aide à la décision pour les investisseurs. La responsabilité de Cercle Finance ne peut être retenue directement ou indirectement suite à l'utilisation des informations et analyses par les lecteurs. Il est recommandé à toute personne non avertie de consulter un conseiller professionnel avant tout investissement. Ces informations indicatives ne constituent en aucune manière une incitation à vendre ou une sollicitation à acheter.

Votre avis

