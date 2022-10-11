Linde : A new air separation unit (ASU) in China

(CercleFinance.com) - Linde today announced it has started up a new air separation unit (ASU) to supply gaseous oxygen and nitrogen to Wanhua Chemical Group.



The new plant joins four existing ASUs, also built, owned and operated by Linde, and completes a major expansion project for Wanhua at its integrated chemical site and production centre at Yantai Chemical Industrial Park, China.



Linde's Yantai Complex will also provide industrial gases to other customers within the Yantai Chemical Industrial Park.



“This start-up allows us to increase our network density and reliability in the fast-growing region of Yantai,” said Will Li, President Greater China, Linde. “Furthermore, by leveraging Linde's advanced technology, which enables more flexible and efficient production of industrial gases, we can continue supporting Wanhua's growth plans, alongside other customers in the region”.



Copyright (c) 2022 CercleFinance.com. Tous droits réservés.