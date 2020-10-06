Menu
Honeywell : Business jet forecasts down

Aujourd'hui à 16:31
BFM Bourse

(CercleFinance.com) - Honeywell indicates that it expects 7,300 new business jet deliveries (representing a figure of 235 billion dollars) over the period 2021-2030, down 4% compared to its previous 10-year forecast published last year.

The aerospace group specified that despite the decline, four fifths of business jet operators surveyed indicated that purchase plans have not been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Honeywell expects the usage of business jets to rebound to 80-85% of 2019 levels in the fourth quarter of 2020, and to fully rebound towards the middle of 2021.


Copyright (c) 2020 CercleFinance.com. Tous droits réservés.

