Henkel : Recovers in Q3, down over the year

Aujourd'hui à 15:29
BFM Bourse

(CercleFinance.com) - Despite the continuing difficulties in the economic environment, Henkel registers organic sales growth of 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, to 5 billion euros.

“All business units contributed to the good performance”, says Henkel's CEO, Carsten Knobel.

After having withdrawn from submitting its forecasts in April in view of the high level of uncertainty generated by the pandemic, Henkel now presents its 2020 guidance: the group expects a -1% and -2% fall in sales for the 2020 fiscal year.

At a group level, Henkel expects an adjusted EBIT margin of between 13% and 13.5%. As for adjusted earnings per share (EPS), they expect a decrease of between -18% and -22% at constant exchange rates.

Copyright (c) 2020 CercleFinance.com. Tous droits réservés.

