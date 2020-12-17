Menu
Devenez membre
Connexion
Connexion
Mot de passe oublié Pas encore de compte ?
CAC 40 5571.99 +0.44 %
Graphique CAC-40 FR0003500008
indices
palmarès
chiffres clés

Equinor : Wins two big contracts

Aujourd'hui à 12:49
BFM Bourse

(CercleFinance.com) - Equinor announces that it has been awarded two key contracts worth 1.3 billion Norwegian kronor (environ 125 millions d'euros) as part of the Northern Lights project, an infrastructure that will enable the transport of CO2 from industrial capture sites to a terminal in Øygarden for intermediate storage, before permanent storage in a reservoir 2,600 metres below the seabed.


Kværner AS received a letter of award for the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for the Øygarden terminal facilities. The contract is estimated to be worth around 1.05 billion Norwegian kronor (environ 100 millions d'euros). Work is scheduled to start in January 2021 with planned completion in the first quarter of 2024. Kværner AS is a 100% subsidiary of Aker Solutions.

Copyright (c) 2020 CercleFinance.com. Tous droits réservés.

Votre avis

Les dernières informations sociétés

15h58
Peugeot : Distingué pour ses VUL électrifiés
15h45
Verizon communications : Collaboration entre Verizon Media et Entain
15h40
Societe generale : Objectif engageant de féminisation
15h34
Ibm : A. Krishna nommé président du conseil d'administration
15h33
Schlumberger : Accord de cinq ans avec OMV Upstream
Plus d'informations sociétés
TradingSat
Portefeuille Trading
+324.50 % vs +12.09 % pour le CAC 40
Découvrir l'offre Prestige
Performance depuis le 28 mai 2008

TESTEZ NOS OUTILS GRATUITS
Créez votre portefeuille virtuel
Constituez vos listes de valeurs
Sauvegardez vos graphiques
Fixez vos alertes sur cours
Recherchez une configuration graphique
Plus d'outils

Newsletter bfm bourse

Recevez gratuitement chaque matin la valeur du jour sélectionnée par Logo TradingSat

Les informations recueillies sont destinées à NextInteractive, société éditrice de BFM Bourse / tradingsat.com, pour les finalités suivantes (i) inscription aux Newsletters, (ii) inscription aux Newsletters Partenaires le cas échéant. En application de la réglementation en vigueur, vous disposez d'un droit d'accès, de rectification, d'effacement, d'opposition, de limitation des traitements. Pour exercer vos droits, contactez NextInteractive à l'adresse suivante : NextInteractive - Données personnelles - 2 rue du Général Alain de Boissieu - 75015 PARIS en justifiant de votre identité. Pour toute information complémentaire, consulter notre Politique Données Personnelles.

Apprendre la bourse

Guide Boursier
Formation bourse
Lexique Boursier
Courtiers en ligne