Dialog Semiconductor : Increased forecasts rewarded

(CercleFinance.com) - Dialog Semiconductor climbs 1% in Frankfurt following the announcement by the group that it expects 3rd quarter 2020 revenues to reach approximately 386 million dollars, above the upper limit of its 340/380 million range.



This figure is 5.5% above the FactSet consensus before publication, which expected a revenue of 366 million, as underlined by Oddo BHF, which confirms its 'buy' opinion on the share, raising the target price from 52 to 54 euros.



The analyst goes on to say that although the group does not refer to margins in its press release, it considers that the initial comments on the underlying gross margin being overall in line with that of the second quarter, i.e. 50.6%, are at the very least supported.



Copyright (c) 2020 CercleFinance.com. Tous droits réservés.