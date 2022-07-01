Menu
Devenez membre
Connexion
Connexion
Mot de passe oublié Pas encore de compte ?
CAC 40 5946.40 +0.40 %
Graphique CAC-40 FR0003500008
indices
palmarès
chiffres clés

ABB : Microsoft joins low-carbon initiative

Aujourd'hui à 10:53
BFM Bourse

(CercleFinance.com) - ABB announced today that Microsoft has joined its energy efficiency movement, a multi-stakeholder initiative to raise awareness and incite action for reducing energy consumption and carbon emissions to combat climate change.

'Microsoft represents one of the largest corporate partners to join the initiative to date', says ABB.

'Microsoft is committed to become carbon negative by 2030 and 100 percent powered by renewable electricity by 2025', says Elisabeth Brinton, Corporate Vice President Sustainability at Microsoft.

Copyright (c) 2022 CercleFinance.com. Tous droits réservés.

Votre avis

Les dernières informations sociétés

11h58
Marché : Volvo Cars va investir 1,2 milliard d'euros dans une usine de …
11h52
Airbus group : Airbus création de la filiale Airbus Protect
11h40
JetBlue : Prolonge l'offre d'achat de Spirit Airlines
11h30
Pfizer : S'engage à réduire ses émissions carbonées
11h22
Ol groupe : Corentin Tolisso fait son retour dans le club
Plus d'informations sociétés
TradingSat
Portefeuille Trading
+316.10 % vs +19.62 % pour le CAC 40
Découvrir l'offre Prestige
Performance depuis le 28 mai 2008

TESTEZ NOS OUTILS GRATUITS
Créez votre portefeuille virtuel
Constituez vos listes de valeurs
Sauvegardez vos graphiques
Fixez vos alertes sur cours
Recherchez une configuration graphique
Plus d'outils

Newsletter bfm bourse

Recevez gratuitement chaque matin la valeur du jour sélectionnée par Logo TradingSat

Les données collectées sont indispensables à ces traitements et sont destinées aux services concernés de BFM Bourse et, le cas échéant, de ses prestataires. Elles sont conservées pendant la durée du traitement et/ou pour la durée des traitements spécifiques auxquels vous aurez consenti et/ou pour les durées légales de conservation.
Les DCP pourront être traitées par le personnel habilité de BFM Bourse, de ses sous-traitants, partenaires ou prestataires. Si les données collectées font l'objet d'un transfert hors UE et que des traitements y sont effectués, ceux-ci se feront alors, conformément à la Réglementation, sur la base d’une décision d’adéquation de la Commission européenne ou de « clauses contractuelles types ».


BFM Bourse responsable du traitement, met en œuvre des traitements de données à caractère personnel pour la gestion de ses relations avec ses clients et prospects.


En application de la règlementation relative à la protection des données personnelles, vous disposez d’un droit d’accès, de rectification, de suppression, de limitation et de portabilité qui s’exerce : ici
Consultez notre politique de confidentialité des données : ici

Apprendre la bourse

Guide Boursier
Formation bourse
Lexique Boursier
Courtiers en ligne