ABB : Microsoft joins low-carbon initiative

(CercleFinance.com) - ABB announced today that Microsoft has joined its energy efficiency movement, a multi-stakeholder initiative to raise awareness and incite action for reducing energy consumption and carbon emissions to combat climate change.



'Microsoft represents one of the largest corporate partners to join the initiative to date', says ABB.



'Microsoft is committed to become carbon negative by 2030 and 100 percent powered by renewable electricity by 2025', says Elisabeth Brinton, Corporate Vice President Sustainability at Microsoft.



