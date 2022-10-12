Menu
Ryanair : Liberum downgrades its recommendation

Aujourd'hui à 10:56
BFM Bourse

(CercleFinance.com) - Liberum downgrades its recommendation on Ryanair from 'buy' to 'hold' and reduces its target price from 16.5 to 11 euros, amid concerns that the current consensus for next year requires too many factors in order to move in Ryanair's direction.

“A double-digit increase in average fares, in the face of a potential recession, would require significant industry capacity moderation” explains the broker in the summary of its note on the Irish company.

Liberum does, however, continue to consider Ryanair a long-term winner in the European air travel sector, although it adds that “non-fuel unit costs would need to continue to fall, despite widespread inflationary pressures”.

Copyright (c) 2022 CercleFinance.com. Tous droits réservés.
Les informations et analyses diffusées par Cercle Finance ne constituent qu'une aide à la décision pour les investisseurs. La responsabilité de Cercle Finance ne peut être retenue directement ou indirectement suite à l'utilisation des informations et analyses par les lecteurs. Il est recommandé à toute personne non avertie de consulter un conseiller professionnel avant tout investissement. Ces informations indicatives ne constituent en aucune manière une incitation à vendre ou une sollicitation à acheter.

